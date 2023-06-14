A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the SEC to requisition central forces to work in tandem with the local police force

Cops detain a man after clash between parties in Bhangar, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Bengal rural polls: Deploy central forces, orders HC as violence amplifies x 00:00

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

The court also left it to the discretion of the State Election Commission (SEC) to take a call on extension of time for filing of nominations, refusing to consider a prayer in this regard. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the SEC to requisition central forces to work in tandem with the local police force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bombs hurled

Bombs were hurled, injuring several people at Bhangar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, as violence continued on day 4 of nomination filing. The local Indian Secular Front MLA had announced that its candidates will file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Local TV channels showed cops and journalists fleeing as bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants. Incidents of violence have been reported since June 9, the first day of nomination filing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever