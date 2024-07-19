The mall committed tax evasion of Rs 1,78,23,560 crore in the financial year 2023-24 and Rs 1,78,23,460 crore in the current year

The mall was sealed on Thursday. Pic/ X

Listen to this article Bengaluru: BBMP seals GT mall over tax evasion x 00:00

Bengaluru's GT Mall was sealed on Thursday for non-payment of property taxes.

The mall had kept property tax amounting to Rs 1,78,23,560 crore pending in the financial year 2023-24 and Rs 1,78,23,460 crore in the current financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Section 156 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020 (BBMP Act 2020) and circular dated 6th December 2023, a notice has been issued to GT Mall under the Corporation's South Zone.

Earlier on Thursday, the Karnataka government had ordered closure of the mall for seven days after a farmer was allegedly denied entry on Tuesday owing to his attire -- a 'dhoti' and a white shirt --, an incident which drew strong condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Legislative Assembly.

The government also termed the alleged insult to the farmer as an infringement on "dignity and self respect", and said it cannot be tolerated.

#WATCH | As per Section 156 of BBMP Act 2020 and circular dated 06 December 2023, a notice has been issued to GT Mall under the Corporation's South Zone and the mall has been sealed for non-payment of property taxes.



Rs 1,78,23,560 crore is due for the year 2023-24 and Rs… pic.twitter.com/BZdVBLIlXr — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

Karnataka quota row: Bill mandating reservation for Kannadigas in private firms put on hold

The Karnataka government on Wednesday put on hold the bill, which mandated reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector, a day after it was passed.

Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 was cleared by the state Cabinet on Tuesday. However, the bill came in for criticism from business honchos and tech tycoons.

"The bill approved by the Cabinet to provide reservation for Kannadigas in private sector organisations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold. This will be revisited and decided in the coming days," a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

"Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy per cent in non-management categories," the bill read.