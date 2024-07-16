Mumbai weather update: IMD says city, suburbs to get moderate to heavy rainfall

The meteorological agency stated in its Mumbai weather update that the highest and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, occasional moderate showers hit sections of Mumbai and the metropolitan region. Last week, the city and MMR had significant to very heavy rainfall, which disrupted railway and aircraft services and pushed traffic in the city off track. However, after experiencing such heavy precipitation on Monday, the city awoke on Tuesday morning to overcast skies.

In its Mumbai weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs during the next 24 hours.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas," the IMD stated in its Mumbai weather update. The weather agency gave an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts while it issued a red alert for Raigad district.

The meteorological agency stated in its Mumbai weather update that the highest and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Met department data, the Colaba observatory on Monday recorded the maximum temperature to be at 28 degrees Celcius, while the Santacruz observatory recorded max temperature of 28.5 degrees Celcius. The rainfall observed in the two observatories was 22 mm and 49 mm respectively.

Observatory Maximum temperature (oC) Dep. from Normal Min Temp (oC) Dep. from Normal RH at 0830IST RH at 1730IST Rainfall (mm) Mumbai-Colaba 28.0 (15/07) -1.8 25.0 -0.5 90 86 (15/07) 22 Mumbai-Santacruz 28.5 (15/07) -1.8 25.2 -0.3 97 92 (15/07) 49

In its Mumbai weather update, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation predicted a 3.18-meter high tide on the city coast today at 6.56 pm. Furthermore, the civic administration reported that a low tide of 2.57 meters would hit the city's coast at 1:41 pm.

The BMC added that in the last 24 hours, from 8 am on July 15 to 8 am on July 16, the island city received 27.39 mm of rainfall, while the Eastern suburbs received 27.00 mm and the Western suburbs received 43.26 mm.