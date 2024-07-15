"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," IMD said in its Mumbai weather update.

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: IMD says city, suburbs to see moderate to heavy rainfall x 00:00

On Monday, sporadic moderate showers lashed parts of Mumbai and the metropolitan region. Last week, the city and MMR saw heavy to very heavy rainfall that led to disruptions in railway and flight services and threw traffic in the city off gear. Several areas in the city and suburbs were waterlogged due to heavy precipitation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Mumbai weather update, said that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," IMD said in its Mumbai weather update.

The weather agency, in its Mumbai weather update, further mentioned that the maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius respectively.

The Met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. In addition to Mumbai and Parbhani, the IMD has issued orange alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update, predicted that a high tide of roughly 3.34 metres will hit the city coast today at 5.57 pm. Additionally, the civic authority stated that earlier in the data around 6.32 am, a high tide of almost 3.19 metres hit the city's coast.

🗓️ १५ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळेल;तर काही ठिकाणी अती जोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



ओहोटी - दुपारी - १२:१५ वाजता - २.५१ मीटर



🌊 भरती - सायंकाळी -०५:५७ वाजता - ३.३४ मीटर



ओहोटी - (उद्या - दि.१६.०७.२०२४) -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2024

The civic body further in its Mumbai weather update added that a low tide will be hitting the city's coast at 12.15 pm which will be 2.51 meters in height.

The BMC further said in the last 24 hours from 8 am on July 14 to 8 am on July 15, the island city saw 8.66 mm while the Eastern suburbs received 15.67 mm of rainfall and the Western suburbs received 7.53mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the District Collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in the Konkan area of Maharashtra requested officials to be watchful and promptly carry out rescue and relief activities in the wake of intense rainfall and rising water levels in several rivers.

With IANS inputs