Mumbai: 3 injured in Kurla house collapse

As the city witnessed heavy rainfall, three women were injured in a collapse of residential structures at Kurla West, Jari Mari. A fireman involved in the rescue operation sustained an injury in his leg.

According to BMC’s disaster management department, the incident was reported on Sunday afternoon. About 4-5 houses at Radha Nagar Chawl with ground plus one structure collapsed. A team from Mumbai Fire Bridge rescued three women, Afrin Sheikh, 25, who sustained a cut on her face and neck, Rasika Nadar, 35, who had blunt trauma injury on her back and Exter Nadar, 67, escaped with a likely fracture. All injured have been admitted to Paramount hospital at Sakinaka.

Fireman Shekhar Khedkar, 26, injured his left leg during the rescue operation at Kurla. Khedkar is being treated at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. Meanwhile, 21 instances of trees and branches falling were reported and eight incidents of collapse of walls and houses were reported.

On the railways front, there was water-logging near Chowk station on the Karjat-Panvel line which led to disruption of train services. The train service on the line was restored by late evening. Panvel-Nanded train was detained at Mhope from 4.20 pm and 12125 Pragati Express was diverted via Diva-Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala route. The track was restored at 5.35 pm. On the Konkan Railway, services were suspended due to the slipping of soil on the tracks near the Natuwadi tunnel and were expected to be restored late in the evening.