Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 3 injured in Kurla house collapse

Mumbai: 3 injured in Kurla house collapse

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Eight incidents of collapse of walls and houses were reported in total

Mumbai: 3 injured in Kurla house collapse

Services on the Konkan Railway were suspended owing to slipping of soil near Natuwadi tunnel, Diwankhawti

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 3 injured in Kurla house collapse
x
00:00

As the city witnessed heavy rainfall, three women were injured in a collapse of residential structures at Kurla West, Jari Mari. A fireman involved in the rescue operation sustained an injury in his leg.


According to BMC’s disaster management department, the incident was reported on Sunday afternoon. About 4-5 houses at Radha Nagar Chawl with ground plus one structure collapsed. A team from Mumbai Fire Bridge rescued three women, Afrin Sheikh, 25, who sustained a cut on her face and neck, Rasika Nadar, 35, who had blunt trauma injury on her back and Exter Nadar, 67, escaped with a likely fracture.  All injured have been admitted to Paramount hospital at Sakinaka. 


Fireman Shekhar Khedkar, 26, injured his left leg during the rescue operation at Kurla. Khedkar is being treated at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. Meanwhile, 21 instances of trees and branches falling were reported and eight incidents of collapse of walls and houses were reported.


On the railways front, there was water-logging near Chowk station on the Karjat-Panvel line which led to disruption of train services. The train service on the line was restored by late evening. Panvel-Nanded train was detained at Mhope from 4.20 pm and 12125 Pragati Express was diverted via Diva-Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala route. The track was restored at 5.35 pm. On the Konkan Railway, services were suspended due to the slipping of soil on the tracks near the Natuwadi tunnel and were expected to be restored late in the evening.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon India Meteorological Department kurla mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK