The incident occurred around 2pm at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla road

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Kurla x 00:00

Five rooms collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area on Sunday afternoon leaving three women injured, reported PTI citing an official from the fire brigade.

The incident occurred around 2pm at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla road, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three women who were injured were identified as Afrin Shaikh (25), Rasika Nadar (35) and Exter Nadar (67). They sustained injuries in the collapse and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

As per the PTI report, the fire brigade, ambulance and other assistance carried out the rescue operation, the official said.

Mumbai: Roof collapse at CSMT, rail fracture, erratic services seen on CR

Suburban services on Central Railway Mumbai were erratic since morning due to heavy rain and wind. This was followed by a rail fracture near Matunga and, later in the evening, a small portion of the roof of Mumbai's biggest railway station at Mumbai CSMT fell off due to heavy winds. No one was injured in the incident. Sources said there was a 40-minute disruption on the Kalyan-bound slow line between 1 pm and 1.40 pm.

Trains were diverted from Byculla to the down-through line, which also caused delays in up services. CSMT-bound trains were delayed by 20-25 minutes.

Western Railway services were mostly working fine without any disruption but with a delay of ten minutes.

Later in the evening, a portion of the roof between platforms 6-7 near the old bookstall collapsed at Mumbai CSMT. Luckily, no one was injured.

"A portion of chajja broke and fell on the roof between platforms 6 and 7 and no one was injured," a Central Railway spokesperson said. Railway officials said they were inspecting other parts of the structure and consolidating them so that such an incident does not recur. It has been raining heavily with strong winds in south Mumbai since morning.

40 mins

Time Central line services were disturbed for