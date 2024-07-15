Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay launched a web portal and Android app designed to monitor and provide real-time information on extreme rainfall in Mumbai

Pic/Shadab Khan

New Initiative for Monitoring Extreme Rainfall in Mumbai Launched by IIT Bombay

A groundbreaking web portal and Android app designed to monitor and provide real-time information on extreme rainfall in Mumbai have been launched today by the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B). Developed by students and staff from IIT Bombay's Climate Studies and Civil Engineering departments, with funding support from HDFC ERGO through the HE-IITB Innovation Centre, the innovative project aims to assist citizens and authorities in managing the city's notorious monsoon challenges.

The project, supervised by Prof. Raghu Murtugudde, IIT B professor in the Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies, and Prof. Subimal Ghosh, Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering and Convener of the Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies at IIT Bombay, was carried out in collaboration with the MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building and Research (MCMCR). The web portal, accessible at the Mumbai Flood Monitoring Portal, and the Android app, available at the Mumbai Flood Monitoring App, are now open for public use.

Key Features of the Web Portal and App

Rainfall Forecasts: Provides forecasts for the next three days using a downscaling model developed by Climate Studies students.

Water Level Measurements: Displays water level data from sensors located at critical spots, including the Mithi River and Vakola Nala.

Crowd-Sourced Information: Allows citizens to share real-time information, enhancing communal awareness of the current weather scenario.

Real-Time Rainfall Data: The web portal offers live rainfall data from local stations.

Recent Tweets: Displays tweets related to Mumbai rainfall and flooding to keep users updated with the latest information.

Elaborating on the project, Prof. Ghosh said, "We are hopeful that the portal and app will be incredibly useful for the people of Mumbai. With accurate forecasts and real-time data, we aim to help citizens and authorities make informed decisions during the monsoon season."

This initiative represents a significant step forward in utilizing technology and community engagement to address the impact of extreme weather events in urban areas. The collaboration between academic institutions, municipal bodies, and private sector funding showcases the power of integrated efforts in tackling climate challenges, Ghosh added.