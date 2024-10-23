Five people died, and five were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru’s Horamavu Agara area. Rescue operations are ongoing, with several still feared trapped.

Five people tragically lost their lives and five others were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru, amid heavy rainfall, according to ANI.



The bodies of the deceased have been identified as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar. The injured survivors, named Jagadevi (45), Rasheed (28), Nagaraju (25), Ramesh Kumar (28), Harman (22), and Ayaj, are currently receiving treatment at Bengaluru North Hospital, with one person admitted to Hosmat Hospital.



Rescue efforts have saved a total of 13 people, including seven additional individuals pulled from the wreckage. However, several others are still feared trapped under the debris as rescue operations continue. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at the site, with dog squads assisting in the search for those still unaccounted for, as per ANI.



One survivor, Vakeel Pasawn, who jumped from the collapsing building to save himself, recounted the traumatic event. "Out of the four of us, three managed to escape, but the fourth one got stuck. I was on the sixth floor when it happened and couldn’t understand what was going on. I worked as a labourer and lived there too."



Prashant Kumar Thakur, Director General of Fire Services, had earlier stated that five individuals were trapped under the debris, and rescue teams were awaiting the arrival of professional concrete cutters to clear the rubble. "The assessment of casualties will be done once the rescue operation is complete," Thakur added, emphasising the focus on saving lives first.



He also mentioned that fire tenders and personnel were dispatched immediately after the authorities received information about the collapse. "We were informed at 4 PM, and fire control received the report at 5 PM. The rescue teams are working hard to retrieve those still trapped. We estimate that around 15-20 labourers were living inside the building, with others in a nearby shed," according to ANI.



Earlier, police had stated that one person was confirmed dead, while five others were reported missing in the building collapse. At the time of the incident, approximately 20 people were inside the structure. "One person died, and 14 have been rescued. We are continuing the search for five individuals who remain missing," said D Devaraja, as per ANI.



The collapse, which occurred amid heavy rain, has prompted questions about safety standards at construction sites, especially in a rapidly developing city like Bengaluru. Investigations into the cause of the collapse will commence after the rescue operation concludes.

(With inputs from ANI)