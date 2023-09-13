Bengaluru CCB arrests Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura for defrauding businessman of Rs 7 crore

Two accused persons, including Chaitra Kundapura, were arrested from the parking lot of Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt on Tuesday night

Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura/ Pic/Facebook

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru arrested two persons accused of defrauding a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district, stated agency reports. According to the report in PTI, the two accused persons were arrested from the parking lot of Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt on Tuesday night. A police official was quoted saying that prime accused Chaitra Kundapura and another accused named Srikanth Nayak Pelattur were arrested from Udupi last night.

Reportedly, the BJP ticket aspirant and industrialist Govinda Babu was defrauded to the tune of nearly Rs 7 crore by the prime accused who posed herself as a social worker from the Billawa community close to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak and BJP leadership.

Kundapura siphoned off money from the businessman in three phases, the report stated. The accused allegedly took a huge sum from him on the assurance that he would be awarded a BJP ticket for the Byndoor constituency in the assembly elections held in May this year.

The financial transactions between Kundapura and the complainant began last year and went on till early 2023, stated media reports. The complainant was reportedly told that his money was with an RSS leader named Vishwanath and he grew suspicious when the duo told him he had suddenly passed away.

Govinda Babu, acting on his suspicions, began looking into the matter and learnt that there is no RSS leader named Vishwanath and began demanded his money be returned. When the duo became unreachable, Babu approached the police.

The media reports stated that the businessman based in Byndoor allegedly filed a complaint against eight persons for cheating him at Bandepalya Police Station in Bengaluru. Apart from Kundapura and Srikanth Nayak, the police have arrested two others—Gagan Kaduru and Prasad.

The police told PTI that the accused are being questioned and will be taken to Bengaluru and be produced in a court in the metropolitan city.

It is pertinent to note that the prime accused in the case, Chaitra Kundapura, is a popular right-wing activist and Hindutva follower. She is already facing cases in connection with her inflammatory speeches.