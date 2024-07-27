Breaking News
Bengaluru PG murder case: 23-year-old accused arrested from Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 27 July,2024 08:07 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation on Tuesday, July 23. The accused was nabbed from Madhya Pradesh. The motive of the murder is not known yet.

According to the police, the accused had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed the 24-year-old woman. Representational image

Bengaluru Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation on Tuesday, July 23.


The accused, identified as Abhishek Ghoshi, was studying in Karnataka for the past four years. He had fled to Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, after allegedly committing the murder of Kriti Kumari, the police said. Ghoshi was arrested from there on Friday, July 26, around 4am.



The information was given by Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda while talking to reporters. The police have not established the cause of the murder yet.


"We don't know [the motive] yet. We have to take him into police custody and a thorough investigation and interrogation will have to be conducted...only then further details can be shared," B Dayananda said.

The victim, who hailed from Kaimur district in Bihar, was working for a private company in Bengaluru after completing her MBA from here. Her brother also works in Bengaluru, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima.

Following his Ghoshi’s arrest, he was brought to Bengaluru in transit remand. A court then sent him to police custody, informed Fathima.

According to the police, Ghoshi had allegedly sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kumari. In a video that went viral, the accused is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and later, drags a woman out. The victim is seen resisting the attack, but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Upon hearing her screams, the other women in the building rushed to the spot, but could not save her.

(With PTI inputs)

 

