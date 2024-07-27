Newly-appointed Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal has said that he has started work to fulfil the new responsibility given to him and the ruling NDA alliance in the state will start preparing under leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi for the Assembly polls

Newly-appointed Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal has said that he has started work to fulfil the new responsibility given to him and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance in the state will start preparing under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the Assembly polls slated next year in November-December.

Jaiswal, who is also a minister in the state cabinet, said he will go to Delhi to discuss the future strategy on the polls.

"I have started my work and now I am going to Delhi to strategise for the future. Under CM Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's leadership, we will begin preparations for the 2025 state Assembly elections...," ANI quoted him saying.

Jaiswal said on Friday that Opposition Mahagathbandhan will not be able to “stand before the NDA” in the Bihar Assembly elections.

"About the Assembly elections, I can tell you that Mahagathbandhan will not be able to stand before the NDA. In the leadership of Nitish Kumar, we will form a majority government in 2025. In Lok Sabha elections, we lost only three-four seats but not owing to political factors," he said.

The Bihar BJP chief said that the people of the state know the “true colours” of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"People know the face and character of RJD...If they had loved the Yadavs, they would have brought more intelligent people than (former Bihar Deputy CM) Tejashwi Yadav," he added.

Jaiswal, who was appointed as the state BJP chief on Thursday, thanked the party leadership for his new role.

"I want to thank the party leadership for appointing me as Bihar BJP chief. The leaders, including the late Sushil Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai have taken the party to the next level," he told ANI.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary was serving the post previously.

Jaiswal is the Revenue Land Reforms Minister in the state and hails from Khagaria district.

(With ANI inputs)