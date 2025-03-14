In all, 3 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, a weighing machine, and one two-wheeler were seized from the accused. On March 9, the three accused persons were produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody

Two people were arrested for selling the banned drug ganja after officers and staff of Devanahalli Police Station in Bengaluru received definite information from an informant on March 8 about them.



According to the cops, they both were selling drugs on a two-wheeler near Rani Cross, MR Layout, within the police station limits.



Based on this information, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, at the station.



Following the registration, informers rushed to the spot, raided, and arrested two persons. From the two arrested individuals, 3 kg 200 grams of ganja, two mobile phones, one weighing machine, and one two-wheeler were seized.



During interrogation, the two arrested accused provided information about another accomplice who was supplying them with ganja to sell. Acting on this information, the accomplice was taken into custody on March 8 from a house in BTM Layout, New Gurappanapally. The arrested person was interrogated and confessed his involvement in the case, stating that he had procured the banned drug ganja from an unknown person at a low price.



In total, 3 kg 200 grams of ganja, two mobile phones, one weighing machine, and one two-wheeler were seized from the accused in this case, with the total value estimated at Rs1,80,000.



On March 9, the three accused persons were produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.



This operation was conducted under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Division, VJ Sujeeth; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Devanahalli Sub-division, Naveen Kumar, and Police Inspector of Devanahalli Police Station, Rakesh C, along with the officers and staff who successfully cracked the case.



Earlier on Wednesday, two people were caught selling prohibited drugs in a car at Jodi Road, Narayananagar, Doddakkallasandra, of the Konanakunte Police Station in Bengaluru.



The police rushed to the scene after getting information from the informant and took the two accused into custody after performing the raid. A case was registered against the two accused under the NDPS Act in the Konanakunte Police Station.

