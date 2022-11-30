Bengaluru: Three right-wing members ask to boycott Muslim traders

The detainees had argued that when Muslims were not allowing any Hindu traders to carry out business in the surrounding areas of mosques, then why should the rules apply only to Hindu fairs only

The Bengaluru police on Tuesday took three members of right-wing organisation Rashtra Rakshana Pade into preventive custody for threatening to stage a protest against the decision to allow Muslim traders to do business in the Subramanyeshwara temple.

The detainees had argued that when Muslims were not allowing any Hindu traders to carry out business in the surrounding areas of mosques, then why should the rules apply only to Hindu fairs only.

Chikpet constituency BJP MLA Uday Garudachar said that the Hindu traders could do their business in the vicinity of dargahs and mosques. He clarified that there would not be any new rules because of the demands put forth by the Hindu group members. The permission was given to people of all religions.

He said, “The old rituals would be followed. Giving opportunities only to the Hindu traders is not tenable. If anyone tries to create problems in the fair, legal action would be initiated against them.”

