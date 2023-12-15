Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM Friday

Updated on: 15 December,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra

Bhajanlal Sharma. Pic/Facebook

The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take place in Jaipur on Friday.


Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will take oath.


The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of different states will attend the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall at 12 pm.

Massive security and sitting arrangements have been made at the venue where a large number of people are likely to witness the ceremony.

A party spokesperson said invitations have been sent to central leaders and state chief ministers for the ceremony.

All main roads leading to the venue have been decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes as well as the leaders' cutouts.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly.

