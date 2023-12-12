BJP announces Bhajanlal Sharma as new CM of Rajasthan

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 December,2023 04:22 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

BJP on Tuesday announced Sanganer MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the new CM of Rajasthan

Pic/Bhajanlal Sharma/Facebook

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced Sanganer MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the new CM of Rajasthan. The decision was taken following a meeting of the party leader in Rajasthan.


Earlier in the day, the BJP legislature party meeting to pick the new chief minister of Rajasthan began in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.


The meeting is being held at the BJP office in the presence of the party's three central observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The two other observers are Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey .


The meeting will elect the legislature party's leader, who will be the chief minister, following the BJP's victory in the recent assembly elections.

Further details are awaited.

