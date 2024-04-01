Bharat Ratna for LK Advani

Modi said on X that it was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna on Advani and this honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to the nation’s progress.

L K Advani after he was honoured with Bharat Ratna. Pic/PTI

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani at his residence here on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the family members of Advani, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. PM Modi sat next to Advani as the President honoured him.

