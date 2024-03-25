Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to citizens on Holi

PM Modi addressed them as his family members and wished that the festival associated with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to the country's citizens on the occasion of Holi 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Holi 2024.

In a post on X, PM Modi addressed them as his family members and wished that the festival associated with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

PM Modi said, "I extend my Holi wishes to all my fellow citizens of the country. May this traditional festival, ornamented with colours of affection and harmony, bring new energy and enthusiasm into all your lives."

देश के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को होली की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। स्नेह और सद्भाव के रंगों से सजा यह पारंपरिक पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नया उत्साह लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu also extended Holi greetings to the citizens.

In a message, the President said, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of joy and enthusiasm, Holi. This festival of harmony and harmony is a living symbol of India's priceless cultural heritage. It is my good wish that this festival of colors further strengthens the feeling of love and brotherhood among the countrymen and brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday described the festival of Holi as an opportunity to reinforce connections, let go of past grievances, and embrace new, vibrant opportunities.

Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.



Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature.



May the colours of #Holi fill our lives… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) March 25, 2024

In his message on the eve of the festival of colours, Dhankhar said Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring.

"Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. May the colours of Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony," the vice president said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone's life.

सभी देशवासियों को रंग व हर्षोल्लास के महापर्व होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। खुशियों का यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में समृद्धि व सद्भाव का रंग लाए और नई ऊर्जा के संचार का माध्यम बने। pic.twitter.com/K6hZQLXCAG — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 25, 2024

"Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colours and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colours of prosperity and harmony into the lives of all of you and become a medium for the transmission of new energy," Amit Shah posted from his official X handle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, extended his warm greetings to fellow countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

"Best wishes to all of you on the festival of Holi. May this festival of colours infuse joy, enthusiasm and new energy into your life. Happy Holi!" Rajnath Singh posted from his handle on X.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Defence Minister celebrated the festival of colours with soldiers in Leh. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

He also spoke to the commanding officer deployed at Siachen over the phone and promised to visit them as soon as possible.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh.

It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)