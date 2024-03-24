Rajnath Singh was earlier supposed to go to Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, to celebrate Holi with the soldiers, but his visit was cancelled due to inclement weather

Rajnath Singh with Army Jawans at Leh. Pic/X

Listen to this article Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi with Army jawans in Leh, says Ladakh India's capital of bravery x 00:00

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated the Holi festival with the Indian Armed Forced in Leh. The minister lauded the soldiers for protecting the country from enemies while fighting extreme weather conditions.

The defence minister was earlier supposed to go to Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, but his visit was cancelled due to inclement weather. The minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, reported news wire PTI.

Singh also shared pictures on his social media handle X, saying "Delighted to celebrate Holi with the soldiers of Indian Armed Forces in Leh, Ladakh". The defence minister applied tilak with gulal (Holi colours) on soldiers' foreheads and the soldiers applied the Holi colours to Singh in return celebrating the festival.

The festival of Holi is celebrated in India as per the Hindu calendar. This year Holika Dahan is celebrated on Sunday, March 24 and Rangwali Holi, (Holi with colours) will be celebrated on Monday, March 25.

Addressing the soldiers after celebrating the festival of colours, Singh said Ladakh is the national capital of courage and bravery. "Like we have the national capital in Delhi, the economic capital in Mumbai, and the technological capital in Bengaluru, similarly Ladakh is India's capital of courage and bravery", Singh said, reported PTI.

The minister added that when everyone wants to hide in their homes due to extreme weather conditions, the soldiers stand up to protect the country from its enemies with unwavering willpower. It is because of the soldiers, the people can celebrate festivals at peace, he said.

As per PTI report, Singh highlighted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's commitment to the welfare of the armed forces and their families. "It is our duty to take care of you, your children and parents. Our government is always working for the forces of the country with the same zeal with which you are working for this country," he said.

"The first lamp of Diwali, the first colour of Holi, all this should be in the name of our protectors, our soldiers. Festivals should first be celebrated at the peaks of Siachen and Kargil, on sandy plains of Rajasthan and with the Navy personnel aboard the submarine in the depths of the Indian Ocean," the defence minister said.

