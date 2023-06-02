Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during her show in Saran

Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
Updated on: 02 June,2023 09:17 AM IST

Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after the incident, they added

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay received a bullet injury allegedly in celebratory firing at her show in Bihar's Saran district, police said.


The incident happened in Sendurva village in Janta Bazar police station area on Tuesday but it came to light after videos of the show went viral on social media, the police said on Thursday.


Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after the incident, they added.


"No complaint was lodged regarding this incident. I have also come to know about it from social media. Further information is being gathered," said Nasruddin Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Janta Bazar.

Her condition is now stated to be stable.

Condemning it, Bihar Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai told PTI that celebratory firing was a criminal offence and people must understand it.

"I have been informed about it. It's highly condemnable and action must be initiated against the accused. People must know that celebratory firing even with licensed guns at public gatherings, religious places, weddings or other functions is a criminal offence. The accused must be punished," he said.

"I am sure that the police will examine how the incident took place, who all were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired," he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Upadhyay's family could not be reached for comment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

