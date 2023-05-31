Uddhav Thackeray to attend Opposition meeting in Patna next month, says Sanjay Raut

Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders in the country in a bid to unite them to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of key Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, Thackeray’s party leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said all like-minded parties are coming together and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking a lead in this. Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting in Patna.

Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Monday said most parties opposed to the BJP are likely to take part in the “extremely important meeting".

Earlier this month, Kumar met Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai in a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed 'dissatisfaction' in Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, Sanjay Rut hit back at him by calling Fadnavis the most "dissatisfied" politician in the state.

"Go and ask Devendra Fadnavis how satisfied he is. He was going to be CM but was stopped to take an oath of the post and was made Deputy of his junior in politics. Can such a man be satisfied? No, he was demoted to a constable from the commissioner," Raut said while talking to ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Maharashtra Deputy CM is a "sad" man.

"Fadnavis ji is such a man who himself is dissatisfied, what can he say about other's satisfaction? Look on his face he is a sad man," Raut added.

The Upper House MP Sanjay Raut further said that every leader in his party is satisfied under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

"We will see what is going on in our party. Those who wanted to go, have left, now they should live peacefully wherever they have gone. We are happy in our party, satisfied under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

Yesterday, Fadnavis said that the entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied.

While reacting to the Thackeray faction's claim that 22 MLAs and 9 MPs of the Shinde faction are in touch with them, Deputy CM said, "The entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied. The kind of dissatisfaction which is there is nowhere else."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)