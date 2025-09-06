Breaking News
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Updated on: 06 September,2025 09:35 AM IST  |  Ayodhya
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay. PIC/X@ShriRamTeerth

Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning on a four-hour visit, during which he offered prayers at the Ram temple and other prominent shrines.

Tobgay landed at the Ayodhya airport around 9.30 am by a special Indian Air Force plane. From the airport, his convoy travelled through the Allahabad and Lucknow-Gorakhpur highways to reach the Ram temple. 

Tobgay had ‘darshan’ at the Ram Lalla temple, Hanumangarhi and other prominent temples in Ayodhya. A special lunch was also organised in his honour, officials added.


“India and Bhutan share very cordial relations for a long time. Leaders of both nations frequently visit each other, and we consider this as an important visit,” Minister Surya Pratap told reporters here.

