Bihar 46 people including 37 children die in separate incidents of drowning

Bihar: 46 people, including 37 children die in separate incidents of drowning

Updated on: 27 September,2024 10:39 AM IST  |  Patna
ANI

The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts

Bihar: 46 people, including 37 children die in separate incidents of drowning

Bihar: 46 people, including 37 children die in separate incidents of drowning
A total of 46 people, including 37 children, died in separate incidents of drowning across Bihar on the festival of 'Jitiya' over the last 24 hours.


The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts.


The teams of SDRF and NDRF from the Disaster Management Department are continuously conducting search operations across the region.


According to the Disaster Management Department, Bihar, 43 bodies have been recovered by the team and an amount of Rs 4 lakh will be provided as ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister, expressed condolences for the deaths, which included seven women, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an ex-gratia amount has been paid to the families of 8 deceased and the process of payment to the remaining families is ongoing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

