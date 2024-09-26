A total of 43 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds in separate incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar, the state government said on Thursday

Representative pic

Forty-three people, including 37 children, drowned and three others went missing while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds in separate incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar, the state government said on Thursday.



The incidents occurred in 15 districts of Bihar during the festival held on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.



During the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children and both take holy dips.



"A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on," a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said. Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.



The process of providing the ex-gratia has begun and family members of eight deceased have already received it, the statement said.



The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts.

