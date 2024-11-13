Akshara Singh filed a written complaint with the Danapur police station on Wednesday, the police said

Akshara Singh. Pic/Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has received a death threat call with the caller reportedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from her, the Bihar police said, reported the PTI.

Akshara Singh filed a written complaint with the Danapur police station on Wednesday, the police said.

Talking to reporters, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Danapur-1, Bhanu Pratap Singh, said, "A written complaint has been received from Akshara Singh that she received threat calls from two different numbers on Monday. The caller also demanded money from her," according to the PTI.

The matter is under investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer of Danapur police station, Prashant Bhardwaj, told PTI the actress in the complaint claimed the caller demanded Rs 50 lakh.

Talking to the news agency over the phone, Bipin Singh, the actress' father said, "Yes, she received a call from two unidentified numbers. The caller abused her, demanded Rs 50 lakh, and threatened to kill her if she did not pay the money within two days. We immediately brought the matter to the notice of the local police station," as per the PTI.

"A team from Danapur police station visited our house on Wednesday, and Akshara submitted a written complaint to the police personnel regarding the matter," Bipin Singh said.

Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema.

Akshara Singh made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama 'Satyamev Jayate'. She subsequently appeared in the 2011 film 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye'.Singh also appeared in the 2016 romantic drama 'A Balma Bihar Wala' opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and the 2017 action drama 'Satya, Tabadla, Maa Tujhe Salaam'. Over the years, she has become one of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry, having worked with top actors like Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

She is known for her versatile acting skills and commanding screen presence, Akshara is regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. In addition to her success in the regional film industry, she has also ventured into Hindi television, further expanding her fan base and marking her presence in mainstream entertainment.

