PM Modi to visit Bihar on Wednesday, unveil projects worth Rs 12,100 crore
Air India and Vistara merger completed, marking major milestone in Indian aviation sector
Mumbai Police nabs man who threatened Salman Khan and demanded Rs 5 crore; had used another person's phone, say cops
Mumbai Central-Amritsar Paschim Express stopped after smoke detection in Gujarat
Congress chief's mother, sister had died in Razakar attack but he keeps mum for vote bank: Yogi Adityanath in Maharashtra
Updated on: 12 November,2024 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, the friend with whom Paswan travelled to Mumbai is suspected of being involved in the murder and has been taken into custody by Gorai police for questioning

Gorai Murder: 21-year-old deceased identified, his friend detained

Representational Pic/File

In a recent development in the Gorai murder case in Mumbai, the deceased has been identified and his friend was taken into custody for further investigations, said an official.


The deceased was identified as Raghunandan Paswan, a 21-year-old resident of Darbhanga, Bihar, police sources said on Tuesday.


According to the police, Paswan, who had been working in Pune, reportedly left on October 31 to visit Mumbai with a friend. After his departure, Paswan became untraceable, and his mobile phone was found switched off. Concerned, his father, Jitendra, traveled to Pune to search for him and discovered that Paswan's last known mobile location was in Andheri, Mumbai. However, attempts to reach his friend’s phone were also unsuccessful.


A few days ago, Jitendra arrived in Mumbai to continue the search. When he could not find any trace of his son, he approached Andheri East police station and filed a missing person report, as Paswan's last location had been in Andheri East. The police registered the missing complaint on Monday afternoon.

According to police sources, the friend with whom Paswan traveled to Mumbai is suspected of being involved in the murder and has been taken into custody by Gorai police for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, he added.

gorai murder case mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai news

