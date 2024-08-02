Bihar CM condoles deaths of 7 people in Gaya, Nalanda lightning strikes; announces 4 lakh ex gratia to kin of each deceased

Last month, at least 12 persons lost their lives due to lightning strikes across seven districts in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief after 7 people died and others were injured following lightning strikes in Gaya and Nalanda and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar said, "It is sad that 5 people died in Gaya and 2 in Nalanda due to lightning. Instructions have been given to immediately provide an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased."

"Instructions have been given for proper treatment of people injured due to lightning. We wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. People are appealed to be fully cautious during bad weather," he said.

"To protect themselves from lightning, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department. Stay indoors during bad weather and stay safe," read the post further.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the dependents of the deceased.

