Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced the ‘Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme’ to empower women with financial support for self-employment. Under the scheme, one woman from every family will receive Rs 10,000 initially, followed by up to Rs 2 lakh after assessment. Haat markets will also be set up to promote women-made products.

With the Bihar elections just around the corner later this year, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced the approval of a new scheme. Nitish Kumar on Friday announced the 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme'. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance to one woman of every family in the state to start employment of their choice.

With the Bihar elections just around the corner later this year, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced the approval of a new scheme. Nitish Kumar on Friday announced the 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme'. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance to one woman of every family in the state to start employment of their choice.

While posting on his social media account X, the Bihar Chief Minister wrote, “Women would be given an amount of Rs 10 thousand as the first instalment for employment.”

The Chief Minister further stated that, “The process of applications would be determined by the Rural Development Department along with the Urban Development and Housing Department.”

हमलोगों ने नवम्बर, 2005 में सरकार बनने के बाद से ही महिला सशक्तीकरण के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर काम किया है। महिलाओं को सशक्त एवं आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाए गए हैं। अब महिलाएं अपनी मेहनत से न केवल बिहार की प्रगति में अपना योगदान दे रही हैं बल्कि वे अपने परिवारों की… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 29, 2025

Briefing in detail about the scheme, the Bihar CM wrote, "Ever since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been working on a large scale for women's empowerment. Several important steps have been taken to empower women and make them self-reliant. Now, through their hard work, women are not only contributing to the progress of Bihar but are also strengthening the economic condition of their families. Continuing this mission, we have now taken an important and unprecedented decision in the interest of women, which will have positive long-term results. Our government has today approved a new scheme, 'Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme', for women's employment in the cabinet meeting. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to one woman from every family in the state to start employment of their choice.”

Along with announcing the scheme, Nitish Kumar also highlighted the objectives, which aim at making women of Bihar self-reliant. The objectives listed by Nitish Kumar on his X post are:

1. As financial assistance, one woman from every family will be given an amount of 10 thousand rupees as the first instalment for employment of her choice.

2. The process of receiving applications from interested women will soon start. The complete arrangement and process for this will be determined by the Rural Development Department, and the Urban Development and Housing Department will also be involved as needed for cooperation," as per the X post by CM Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar CM further mentioned in his post that after six months of employment, an assessment would be conducted, after which additional assistance of Rs 2 lakh would be provided as needed to the women. Furthermore, HAAT products would be set up across the state, selling the products made by women.

3. From September 2025, the transfer of funds to women's bank accounts will begin.

4. After 6 months of starting employment for women, an assessment will be conducted, and additional assistance up to 2 lakh rupees can be provided as needed.

Highlighting the sale of products made by women, the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also wrote, “Haat markets will be developed across the state, from villages to cities, for the sale of products made by women. I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will not only further strengthen the position of women but will also provide better employment opportunities within the state, and people will not have to leave the state for employment out of compulsion.”

(With inputs from ANI)