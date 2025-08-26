Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Ahead of Bihar elections Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets CM Nitish Kumar

Ahead of Bihar elections, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets CM Nitish Kumar

Updated on: 26 August,2025 01:34 PM IST  |  Patna
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pradhan met Kumar in Patna to discuss the state’s development and education growth under NDA leadership

Ahead of Bihar elections, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets CM Nitish Kumar

Dharmendra Pradhan with CM Nitish Kumar. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Ahead of Bihar elections, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets CM Nitish Kumar
x
00:00

With a few months to go for the much-anticipated Bihar elections, NDA allies and several BJP leaders have been making rounds in the state. With PM Modi just concluding his public address a few days ago, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is now on a one-day visit to Bihar. 

With a few months to go for the much-anticipated Bihar elections, NDA allies and several BJP leaders have been making rounds in the state. With PM Modi just concluding his public address a few days ago, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is now on a one-day visit to Bihar. 

Pradhan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna. As reported by news agency PTI, the union minister met Kumar and discussed issues pertaining to the development of the eastern state.



The senior BJP leader, who hails from Odisha’s Sambalpur constituency, has also worked as the party's national general secretary in charge of the state. 


Pradhan shared his pictures during the meeting with the Bihar CM. While posting on social media platform X, Dharmendra Pradhan also wrote, “Had a heart-to-heart meeting with Bihar's glorious Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Had a meaningful discussion on Bihar's all-round development and restoration of its ancient glory."

The Union Minister for Education also wrote, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is once again becoming a centre for learning and education. The NDA is dedicated to the progress and prosperity of Bihar," as per news agency PTI. 

With the current political scenario in Bihar not looking to swing on either side because of the allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the voter elector roll, the BJP are eyeing making things stable for them. 

Gandhi had earlier addressed INDIA bloc workers during a protest march to the Election Commission’s office in Patna against the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. While addressing the people of the state, the leader of the opposition Lok Sabha, Gandhi, said, “The Maharashtra assembly elections were rigged to favour the BJP and the NDA. They want to repeat it in Bihar, which we will not allow.”

The senior leader also said that, “The Election Commission must protect the Constitution... It is working on instructions from the BJP. These Election Commissioners have been nominated by the BJP. The special intensive revision of the electoral rolls is an attempt to steal an election. We will not allow the EC to steal the (voting) rights of the electorate, especially the youth.”

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

nitish kumar bihar bihar elections BJP congress rahul gandhi

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK