Pradhan met Kumar in Patna to discuss the state’s development and education growth under NDA leadership

With a few months to go for the much-anticipated Bihar elections , NDA allies and several BJP leaders have been making rounds in the state. With PM Modi just concluding his public address a few days ago, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is now on a one-day visit to Bihar.

With a few months to go for the much-anticipated Bihar elections, NDA allies and several BJP leaders have been making rounds in the state. With PM Modi just concluding his public address a few days ago, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is now on a one-day visit to Bihar.

Pradhan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna. As reported by news agency PTI, the union minister met Kumar and discussed issues pertaining to the development of the eastern state.

The senior BJP leader, who hails from Odisha’s Sambalpur constituency, has also worked as the party's national general secretary in charge of the state.

Pradhan shared his pictures during the meeting with the Bihar CM. While posting on social media platform X, Dharmendra Pradhan also wrote, “Had a heart-to-heart meeting with Bihar's glorious Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Had a meaningful discussion on Bihar's all-round development and restoration of its ancient glory."

The Union Minister for Education also wrote, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is once again becoming a centre for learning and education. The NDA is dedicated to the progress and prosperity of Bihar," as per news agency PTI.

With the current political scenario in Bihar not looking to swing on either side because of the allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the voter elector roll, the BJP are eyeing making things stable for them.

Gandhi had earlier addressed INDIA bloc workers during a protest march to the Election Commission’s office in Patna against the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. While addressing the people of the state, the leader of the opposition Lok Sabha, Gandhi, said, “The Maharashtra assembly elections were rigged to favour the BJP and the NDA. They want to repeat it in Bihar, which we will not allow.”

The senior leader also said that, “The Election Commission must protect the Constitution... It is working on instructions from the BJP. These Election Commissioners have been nominated by the BJP. The special intensive revision of the electoral rolls is an attempt to steal an election. We will not allow the EC to steal the (voting) rights of the electorate, especially the youth.”

(With inputs from PTI)