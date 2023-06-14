Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar Crocodile beaten to death after it kills 14 yr old in Vaishali probe on

Bihar: Crocodile beaten to death after it kills 14-yr-old in Vaishali, probe on

Updated on: 14 June,2023 11:11 AM IST  |  Vaishali
ANI |

Top

A video that went viral on social media purportedly showed the huge reptile being pulled out of the water by a group of men, who and beaten with sticks and rods by a group of men

Bihar: Crocodile beaten to death after it kills 14-yr-old in Vaishali, probe on

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Bihar: Crocodile beaten to death after it kills 14-yr-old in Vaishali, probe on
x
00:00

A crocodile was beaten to death after it allegedly killed a 14-year-old boy in Patna's Vaishali district on Tuesday.


A video that went viral on social media purportedly showed the huge reptile being pulled out of the water by a group of men, who and beaten with sticks and rods by a group of men.


After receiving the information, a team of officials from the forest department reached the spot and launched an investigation.


They said that the reason for the crocodile's death is being investigated and that further action will be taken accordingly.

"We have received information that a crocodile has been killed. The reason is not yet known," District Forest Officer Vaishali, Amita Raj told the reporters.

"Forest officials have reached the spot and an investigation is being done. Action will be taken against the violators for violating the Wildlife Protection Act," she said.

Further investigation is underway in the case, she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

bihar patna india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK