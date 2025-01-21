The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway, an official said

A man was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on board the Howrah-Gaya Express train as it was approaching a station in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Lakhisarai, the police said.

"Some miscreants shot dead the passenger when the train was about to stop at Kiul junction in the evening. According to eyewitnesses, they jumped off the train after committing the crime, Superintendent of Railway Police (Jamalpur) Raman Chaudhary told PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway, he said.

"Property-related documents were recovered from the bag of the passenger. It appears a dispute concerning property might be the reason behind the crime. However, the case is being investigated from all angles," he added, as per the PTI.

Robber shot in leg while attempting to escape custody in Karnataka

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a suspected robber was shot in the leg by police on Tuesday after he attacked officers with a broken beer bottle during a spot inspection related to a recent robbery at the Kotekaru Agricultural Co-operative Society in Ullal, police said, according to the PTI.

The accused, identified as Kannan Mani (36), a resident of Mumbai, was apprehended in Tamil Nadu on January 20 in connection with a case registered at Ullal Police Station, the news agency reported.

The incident occurred at around 4.20 pm on Tuesday near Alankaru Gudde, K C Road, when the police team was reconstructing the crime scene, police said.

According to the police, the accused attempted to escape custody and injured three personnel, including Ullal Police Inspector Shri Balakrishna H N, by attacking them with a broken beer bottle. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Inspector fired a warning shot, but the accused continued his assault, prompting the officer to fire at his leg to subdue him.

The injured officers and the accused were immediately shifted to Deralakatte Yenepoya Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said, the news agency reported.

