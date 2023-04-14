Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Bihar Mercury crosses 40 degrees administration directs revision of school hours

Bihar: Mercury crosses 40 degrees, administration directs revision of school hours

Updated on: 14 April,2023 01:20 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

The Met department's warning of intense heat during the next few days led the Patna district administration Friday to direct all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings

Bihar: Mercury crosses 40 degrees, administration directs revision of school hours

Representational Pic


With the summer heat soaring in Bihar, the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state and hit the 41.5 degrees in Patna city.


The Met department's warning of intense heat during the next few days led the Patna district administration Friday to direct all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings.



The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students.


The district administration prohibits the academic activities for all classes (including in pre-schools and anganwadi centers) after 11.45 am in all schools of the district.

Also Read: Third gender marked as a 'caste' in Bihar's caste-based headcount survey

The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order. The order will come into force from April 15, said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday.

On Thursday Patna recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Gaya and Rohtas 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees respectively. Jamui registered a high of 40.8 degrees, Aurangabad 40.7 degrees and Khagaria 40.6 degree, the IMD said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
indian meteorological department bihar patna news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK