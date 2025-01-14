Breaking News
Bihar minister receives threat calls from man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi, mentions Baba Siddique's murder

Updated on: 14 January,2025 10:31 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Bihar Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh lodged a complaint with the police in the matter

Representational Pic/File

Bihar Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh on Tuesday alleged that he received death threats from a man who identified himself as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.


The minister lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.


The police formed a team to investigate the matter.


"I received a call today on my mobile phone… The caller identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi. He demanded Rs 30 lakh. He called again after sometime....reminding me of Baba Siddiqui and threatened to kill me in the same way if I didn’t pay the money”, the minister told reporters.

The caller also told the minister how to send the money.

"I immediately informed the DGP and also lodged a complaint with the police. I have no cases against me and no political enemies. Police are investigating the matter,” the minister said.

Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar said, “A case has been registered at Kotwali Police station in this regard and the matter is being investigated. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe into the matter”.

