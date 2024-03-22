Bihar: One dead, several injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul

One labourer was killed and several others were injured after an under-construction bridge over the Koshi River in Bihar collapsed

People gather after a part of an under-construction bridge over Kosi river collapsed. Pic/PTI

One labourer was killed and several others were injured after an under-construction bridge over the Koshi River, between Supaul and Madhubani districts in Bihar, collapsed on Thursday.

The 10.2 km bridge over the Koshi river, linking Bakaur in Supaul district to Bheja in Madhubani district was being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

An eyewitness to the incident, Dharmendra Yadav said that "around ten to eleven people were working on the under-construction site when it collapsed, and when the brige collapsed many suffered serious injuries."

The Bihar government announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs one lakh each for the injured.

"A part of the bridge had collapsed, in which one person has died and ten are injured. The injured are under treatment and are out of danger. Ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured has been announced. We are trying to find out if more people are stuck with the help of cranes," Supaul District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has reiterated that no leniency will be shown towards those found guilty of malpractice.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has assured a high level investigation into the case.

"An accident has occurred on an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river. The portion of that bridge fell down which led to the death of one person and injured 10. We have spoken to the district officer. The deceased family will get Rs 10 lakh through related agencies. A full-fledged investigation is required to find who is the main culprit," Vijay Kumar Sinha told ANI.

