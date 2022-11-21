Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

×
Updated on: 21 November,2022 05:54 PM IST  |  Madhubani
PTI |

The students allegedly inhaled some form of toxic gas released due to the burning of raw coal in a nearby coal depot

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least seven students of a government school fell unconsious allegedly due to suffocation on Monday.


The students allegedly inhaled some form of toxic gas released due to the burning of raw coal in a nearby coal depot.



The incident took place in the CPS School located at Nagar Thana Chowk.


After the incident, all affected students were shifted to the Sadar hospital.

However, according to the doctors, they are out of danger and stable now.

"The students were having breathing problems from suffocation. Even I had trouble breathing," a teacher said.

