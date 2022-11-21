×
Man killed by nephews over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Updated on: 21 November,2022 05:08 PM IST  |  Shahjahanpur
PTI |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 42-year-old man was beaten to death over a land dispute allegedly by his nephews on Monday morning, police said.


Ram Bharose, a resident of Shikrapur village under Katra police station here, had some dispute with his nephew Devendra and others but they had arrived at an agreement, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.



However, in the morning, Ram Bharose was working at the 'disputed' land when nephews Devendra, Omendra, Harendra, Himanshu and Shishupal arrived and picked up a fight with him.


They attacked him with sticks, allegedly due to which he died on the spot, the ASP said.

The five men have been booked for murder. They are absconding, he added.

india national news uttar pradesh crime news

