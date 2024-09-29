Bihar: Six policemen injured in liquor mafia attack

The clash took place during a police raid late on Saturday night in Bahadapur Mushari Tola locality, targeting illegal liquor manufacturing operations, officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Six policemen were injured in Bihar's Begusarai district when they were attacked by supporters of people allegedly involved in the manufacture of country-made liquor, officials said.

The clash took place during a police raid late on Saturday night in Bahadapur Mushari Tola locality, targeting illegal liquor manufacturing operations, they added.

Among the injured were Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishekh Kumar and Sub-Inspector Ravishankar Kumar.

Additional police units were dispatched to restore order and the injured officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

"As the officers arrived, supporters of the suspects began pelting stones at them, resulting in injuries to six policemen. By the time additional police units from nearby stations arrived, they were able to bring the situation under control. The injured officers were taken to the nearest hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable," a police statement said.

Following the clash, police arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

Sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016.

