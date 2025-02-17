Breaking News
Bike taxi driver killed, pillion rider injured in truck collision in south Delhi

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Kumar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the pillion rider was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A 42-year-old bike taxi driver was killed, and the pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Sunday, an official said.


According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Mehrauli Police Station regarding the accident and upon reaching the spot, officers found a motorcycle trapped under a truck and a man lying on the road.


The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Chattarpur in Delhi. "He was travelling with a pillion rider when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Mehrauli-Badarpur Road," said the police officer.


Kumar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the pillion rider was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The truck driver was apprehended. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, and further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

