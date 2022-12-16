Breaking News
Bilawal Bhutto's comments reflect pain of 1971: Anurag Thakur

Updated on: 16 December,2022 08:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Thakur said more than 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before India and Bhutto's maternal grandfather wept bitterly

Bilawal Bhutto's comments reflect pain of 1971: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur. File Pic


Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as extremely nefarious and shameful.


Thakur said Pakistan remained a haven for terrorism with the direct support from the government.



"The statement of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan is extremely nefarious and shameful. This is the reflection of the pain of their defeat at the hands of India in 1971 on this very day, Thakur told reporters, referring to the surrender of the Pakistan Army to India after the 13-day war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16, 1971.


Thakur said more than 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before India and Bhutto's maternal grandfather wept bitterly.

The Union minister said the US killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in a midnight raid in Pakistan and asked Bhutto to focus on eliminating terrorism from his own country.

"Today Pakistan is father, mother and shelter of terrorism. Everyone knows where one has to enter to kill terrorists. Pakistan cannot hide its face from this," Thakur said.

The Pakistani foreign minister resorted to a personal attack against Modi and slammed the RSS after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Pakistan's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india pakistan anurag thakur narendra modi news India news

