Nation will always be indebted to armed forces: PM Modi on Vijay Diwas

Updated on: 16 December,2022 11:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country

File Photo


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.


Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country.



Also read: Vijay Diwas in pictures: India honours soldiers of 1971 Indo-Pak war


The prime minister tweeted, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

