President Droupadi Murmu recalls unparalleled courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war, and stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire every Indian.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian," Murmu tweeted.

