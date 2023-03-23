Bilkis Bano rape case: Special SC bench to hear plea against remission to 11 convicts

“The en-masse premature release of the convicts...has shaken the conscience of the society and resulted in a number of agitations across the country,” she has said in the plea

Supreme Court of India. File Pic

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to constitute a special bench to hear a plea against the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, which also involves the killing of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“I will have a bench constituted. Will look at it this evening,” CJI D Y Chandrachud said. Bano moved the SC on November 30, 2022, challenging the “premature” release of 11 men serving life sentence. The Gujarat government released all 11 convicts on August 15 last year.

“The en-masse premature release of the convicts...has shaken the conscience of the society and resulted in a number of agitations across the country,” she has said in the plea.

Criminalisation of marital rape: Hearing on May 9

The SC on Wednesday fixed May 9 for a detailed hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape. Senior advocate Indira Jaising told the bench that the order of arguments and common compilation in the case is ready. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre’s reply is ready and has to be vetted. The Delhi High Court on May 11 delivered a split verdict on the issue.

