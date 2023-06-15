Nearly 50,000 living in coastal areas moved to shelters

A BSF officer helps a child get down from a tractor during the evacuation process in Kutch, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Biparjoy to make landfall today x 00:00

Authorities have so far shifted 50,000 people from coastal areas of Gujarat to temporary shelters ahead of the expected landfall of powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ near Jakhau port in Kutch district.

Shelter homes have been set up in government schools and offices in coastal districts, with arrangements for food, drink and medicine. With the cyclone barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department said Biparjoy would make a landfall near Jakhau Port on Thursday evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to the three service chiefs and reviewed the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of the cyclone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever