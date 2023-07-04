Breaking News
BJP appoints new state chiefs: G Kishan Reddy for Telangana; Sunil Jakhar for Punjab

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:19 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand

BJP appoints new state chiefs: G Kishan Reddy for Telangana; Sunil Jakhar for Punjab

BJP appoints new state chiefs: G Kishan Reddy for Telangana; Sunil Jakhar for Punjab
In a mega organisational rejig ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new party presidents in four states.


BJP has appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as the party's state president of Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay; D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand while Sunil Jakhar, former Congress leader, has been appointed as the party's state president of Punjab.


The party also appointed former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy as a member of the party's National Executive Committee.


As part of the organisational rejig, BJP appointed Etela Rajender, MLA and former Telangana minister as Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the party's state unit for the forthcoming Assembly Elections.

The announcement comes a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in the national capital.

The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

bharatiya janata party andhra pradesh telangana punjab India news

