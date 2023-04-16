Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP cannot rule Maharashtra on its strength and had to ally with Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar

BJP cannot rule Maharashtra on its strength and had to ally with Shiv Sena: MP Gajanan Kirtikar

Updated on: 16 April,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

Top

Gajanan Kirtikar said votes of Shiv Sena were divided due to the split in the party last year but voters can be won over again

BJP cannot rule Maharashtra on its strength and had to ally with Shiv Sena: MP Gajanan Kirtikar

Representational Pic


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot rule Maharashtra on its strength and has to ally with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said here on Sunday.


He also said votes of Shiv Sena were divided due to the split in the party last year but voters can be won over again.



"The BJP could not rule Maharashtra on its strength and will not be able to do so. It has to ally with Shiv Sena as the ruling coalition (BJP and Shiv Sena led by Shinde) has a committed vote bank," he told reporters after attending a party event.


The MP from Mumbai also claimed that no single party could rule Maharashtra on its strength, be it BJP, Shiv Sena, or NCP.

Also Read: Congress slams govt over Antigua and Barbuda court's Mehul Choksi ruling

"Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had tried to capture power on his own strength but he couldn't succeed," he said.

The Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader also mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, saying he has become a source of entertainment for the people.

The Shiv Sena split last year after Shinde rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde joined hands with BJP to become the chief minister.

The Election Commission later recognised the faction led by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the "bow and arrow" poll symbol.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra news India news shiv sena bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK