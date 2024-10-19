Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP fields Ex Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommais son for Shiggaon assembly by poll

BJP fields Ex-Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's son for Shiggaon assembly by-poll

Updated on: 19 October,2024 11:12 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

The announcement of Bharath Bommai's candidature marks the entry of third generation of Bommai family into electoral politics

BJP fields Ex-Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's son for Shiggaon assembly by-poll

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
BJP fields Ex-Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's son for Shiggaon assembly by-poll
x
00:00

The BJP on Saturday announced former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's son as its candidate for Shiggaon by-poll and the party's ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu for Sandur Assembly segment.


The announcement of Bharath Bommai's candidature marks the entry of third generation of Bommai family into electoral politics.


His grandfather S R Bommai and father Basavaraj Bommai were former chief ministers of the state.


Basavaraj Bommai is now a BJP MP from Haveri Lok Sabha segment.

Meanwhile, the BJP-JD(S) alliance is yet to announce the name of the candidate for Channapatna assembly constituency.

In its most likelihood, the ticket would be reserved for JD(S).

According to the JD(S) sources, chances are high that Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy may be fielded from Channapatna.

The Congress has not yet announced its candidates, though party sources said Pathan Ahmed Khan, who was defeated by Basavaraj Bommai in 2023 assembly election may be fielded again from Shiggaon assembly seat.

In Sandur, Congress MP E Tukaram's wife or daughter may be given the ticket, they said.

Regarding Channapatna, they claimed that Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh may get the ticket.

These assembly bypolls were necessitated due to the resignation of three sitting MLAs, H D Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), E Tukaram (Sandur) and Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon) resigned from assembly after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karnataka BJP India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK