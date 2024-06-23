Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP hits out at INDIA bloc parties over silence on TN hooch tragedy

BJP hits out at INDIA bloc parties over silence on TN hooch tragedy

Updated on: 23 June,2024 06:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

BJP's Sambit Patra slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and asked him to clarify if he was "complicit" in the incident which took place in the state's Kallakurichi district

BJP hits out at INDIA bloc parties over silence on TN hooch tragedy

Sambit Patra. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
BJP hits out at INDIA bloc parties over silence on TN hooch tragedy
x
00:00

The BJP on Sunday attacked the INDIA bloc on the hooch tragedy in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, saying it hopes the alliance leaders who have not spoken on the issue will at least show repentance by gathering near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and observing a moment of silence for the lives lost.


Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and asked him to clarify if he was "complicit" in the incident which took place in the state's Kallakurichi district.


"More than 56 people have died... many are still critical. More than 40 of those who died consuming spurious liquor are Dalits. This is state-sponsored murder and I am surprised that the Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi, leaders of the DMK and those of other constituents of the 'INDI Alliance' are silent on it," Patra said.


It seems they are silent on this issue as it does not serve their politics, the BJP leader charged.

"When the Parliament session starts tomorrow, I hope INDI Alliance leaders will go to Mahatma Gandhi's statue to observe silence, wearing black bands on their arms, and repent for the death of people in the hooch tragedy," Patra said.

"Mahatma Gandhi was against illicit liquor. Gandhiji's statue is waiting for you, his principles are waiting for you," he added.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Stalin, Patra accused his government and leaders of the DMK of being complicit in the hooch tragedy.

"In his first statement, the district collector had initially denied that people died after consuming spurious liquor. He was asked to do so because the Assembly session was scheduled to start the very next day," the BJP leader alleged, and cited some media reports.

Due to the district collector's denial, those who had stock of the spurious liquor continued consuming it and more than a dozen people died the next day, he added.

"Of course, the (Tamil Nadu) government is complicit in this. Look at the behaviour of the chief minister. I am astonished that a tragedy of such a magnitude has struck the state yet the chief minister is absent. Till the time I came to hold this press conference, he had not visited the bereaved family members of those who died," Patra said.

"Shouldn't the CM come out with a statement," the BJP leader asked. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamil nadu India news national news India BJP

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK