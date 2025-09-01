Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP holds mega rally in Dharmasthala demands central probe into allegations of murders burials

BJP holds mega rally in Dharmasthala, demands central probe into allegations of murders, burials

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:05 PM IST  |  Dharmasthala
PTI |

Top

According to the saffron party, nearly one lakh people from across Karnataka took part in the demonstration, which it described as a show of solidarity against what it termed an "attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions"

BJP holds mega rally in Dharmasthala, demands central probe into allegations of murders, burials

Party leaders said the rally was intended to counter a "smear campaign" against one of Karnataka's most prominent religious and cultural centres. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
BJP holds mega rally in Dharmasthala, demands central probe into allegations of murders, burials
x
00:00

The BJP on Monday organised a massive rally in Dharmasthala, demanding a central agency probe into allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in the temple town.

According to the saffron party, nearly one lakh people from across Karnataka took part in the demonstration, which it described as a show of solidarity against what it termed an "attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions".

The BJP on Monday organised a massive rally in Dharmasthala, demanding a central agency probe into allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in the temple town.

According to the saffron party, nearly one lakh people from across Karnataka took part in the demonstration, which it described as a show of solidarity against what it termed an "attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions".



The 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally saw the participation of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Sadananda Gowda, Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, MPs, and other senior leaders.


Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra urged the Centre to hand over the case to either the CBI or the NIA. He accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of having "failed to deliver justice" to the Hindu community.

He also referred to the long-pending case of a young woman reported missing in 2003, reiterating the party's support for justice to her family.

Party leaders said the rally was intended to counter a "smear campaign" against one of Karnataka's most prominent religious and cultural centres.

The Congress government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. However, the BJP maintained that only a central agency could ensure a transparent investigation.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra and Ashoka, along with a delegation of BJP leaders, visited the Manjunatha temple and offered prayers. They also met temple Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Heggade.

The controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah, alleged that dozens of bodies¿including those of women showing signs of sexual assault¿had been buried in Dharmasthala over the past two decades. Chinnaiah has since been arrested on charges of perjury.

The SIT has conducted search operations at multiple sites along the Netravathi river in Dharmasthala, identified by the complainant, where skeletal remains were found at two locations.

On Sunday, the JD(S), led by its youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, had organised a similar demonstration in Dharmasthala under the banner of 'Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre,' also seeking a central probe. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

congress karnataka karnataka high court national news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK