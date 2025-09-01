According to the saffron party, nearly one lakh people from across Karnataka took part in the demonstration, which it described as a show of solidarity against what it termed an "attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions"

Party leaders said the rally was intended to counter a "smear campaign" against one of Karnataka's most prominent religious and cultural centres. Representational Pic

According to the saffron party, nearly one lakh people from across Karnataka took part in the demonstration, which it described as a show of solidarity against what it termed an "attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions".

The BJP on Monday organised a massive rally in Dharmasthala , demanding a central agency probe into allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in the temple town.

The BJP on Monday organised a massive rally in Dharmasthala, demanding a central agency probe into allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in the temple town.

According to the saffron party, nearly one lakh people from across Karnataka took part in the demonstration, which it described as a show of solidarity against what it termed an "attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions".

The 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally saw the participation of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Sadananda Gowda, Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, MPs, and other senior leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra urged the Centre to hand over the case to either the CBI or the NIA. He accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of having "failed to deliver justice" to the Hindu community.

He also referred to the long-pending case of a young woman reported missing in 2003, reiterating the party's support for justice to her family.

Party leaders said the rally was intended to counter a "smear campaign" against one of Karnataka's most prominent religious and cultural centres.

The Congress government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. However, the BJP maintained that only a central agency could ensure a transparent investigation.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra and Ashoka, along with a delegation of BJP leaders, visited the Manjunatha temple and offered prayers. They also met temple Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Heggade.

The controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah, alleged that dozens of bodies¿including those of women showing signs of sexual assault¿had been buried in Dharmasthala over the past two decades. Chinnaiah has since been arrested on charges of perjury.

The SIT has conducted search operations at multiple sites along the Netravathi river in Dharmasthala, identified by the complainant, where skeletal remains were found at two locations.

On Sunday, the JD(S), led by its youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, had organised a similar demonstration in Dharmasthala under the banner of 'Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre,' also seeking a central probe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever