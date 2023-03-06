BJP is mounting 'orgy of violence' in Trpura, says CPIM

The BJP-IPFT government returned to power, with the BJP bagging 32 seats in the 60-member assembly and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) winning one seat

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/cpim.org

Unwilling to accept that it won a wafer-thin majority in the Tripura polls, the BJP is unleashing an "orgy of violence" in the state, the CPI(M) said on Monday. The party also called upon its units to hold protests against this "unleashing of terror politics" by the BJP, a statement said.

At least eight people were injured in post-poll violence in Tripura and 20 arrested in connection with these incidents, according to police. Most of the post-poll violence cases were reported from Sepahijala and Khowai districts.

"The Politburo of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the savage post-poll violence unleashed by the BJP against the CPI(M), Left Front and opposition party cadres. As the results were being declared on March 2 and the BJP was inching towards a majority, an orgy of violence marking the daylight murder of democracy in Tripura was unleashed," the CPI(M) said.

"Unwilling to accept that it won a wafer-thin majority, losing over 10 per cent of its vote share and the coalition losing 11 of its sitting seats, the BJP is mounting such orgy of violence," it said.

A large number of attacks on homes and properties of CPI(M) supporters, physical attacks and extortion are continuing across Tripura, it claimed. "Out of a total of more than a thousand incidents, in which so far three lives have been lost, details of 668 cases have been submitted to the state administration as the Governor remained unavailable to meet the CPI(M) and Left Front delegation," the statement said.

The CPI(M) called upon the state administration and the law enforcement machinery to immediately intervene to restore law and order, and extend the necessary financial and medical relief to the victims.

"The Politburo of the CPI(M) calls upon its units to organise protest actions against this murder of democracy and unleashing of terror politics by the BJP in Tripura," the statement said.

