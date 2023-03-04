Eight people injured in post-poll violence in Tripura

Chief Minister Manik Saha who visited the injured persons at GBP hospital on Friday asked the police to take stern action against the miscreants in order to maintain peace and tranquility

At least eight people were injured in post-poll violence in Tripura, police said on Saturday.

Twenty people have been arrested in connection with the post-poll violence incidents in the state, the police said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha who visited the injured persons at GBP hospital on Friday asked the police to take stern action against the miscreants in order to maintain peace and tranquility.

Most of the post-poll violence cases were reported from Sepahijala and Khowai districts where a few persons were injured and shifted to nearby health facility but no death is reported yet, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

"So far five specific FIRs have been registered in this regard and eight people were grievously injured. Over twenty miscreants were arrested for their alleged involvement", he said, adding that around 70 such incidents have been reported across the state since the election results were announced.

All the police stations have been alerted following post poll violence, he said, adding that the police are working in coordination with the local administration to maintain peace.

In Sepahijala district, Charilam, Sutarmura and Lalsinghmura witnessed violence but there was no major incidents due to timely intervention by the police and administration, he said.

On Friday in a Facebook post the police said "Some elements are trying to disturb the peace in the state by spreading rumours of clash/ attack. It is informed that so far no untoward incident has been reported. Police are actively patrolling in all sensitive areas. People are requested not to fall prey to these rumours. In case of any emergency, please contact your nearest police station".

Two BJP workers were seriously injured when a group of unknown miscreants attacked them at Barjala in West Tripura district on Friday and they were admitted in GBP hospital, said Superintendent of Police (SP), West, Sankar Roy.

Two accused persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack, he said.

The Tripura Assembly election results were announced on Thursday. The BJP-IPFT government returned to power in the state for the second consecutive term as the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT got one seat.

