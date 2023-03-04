Breaking News
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Sisodia's custody

Updated on: 04 March,2023 02:41 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

CBI's plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete its probe cannot be a ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on a plea by the CBI seeking further three-day custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy.


CBI's plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete its probe cannot be a ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.



Sisodia, who was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, said non-cooperation cannot be a ground for custody and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.


There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

Sisodia was granted five-day CBI custody on Monday. The CBI on Sunday evening had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

